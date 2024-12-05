San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 5, 2024: Subtle change today before warm and dry end to week

It's looking like pea soup out there, with pockets of dense fog blanketing some of our major freeways. The worst of the fog is down to nearly a quarter of a mile, so leave time for travel as you head out.

Clouds will clear this afternoon, resulting in a nice and sunny day with daytime highs shy of average along the coast and valleys and 10 to 13 degrees warmer than seasonal for the mountains and deserts.

Winds turn offshore today with a weak Santa Ana wind event through Saturday. Friday and Saturday will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today across our microclimates, which is 5 to 15 degrees above average. Expect the mid-70s at the coast and low-80s inland, while the 60s will continue in the mountains and low-80s in the deserts. Gusty east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 30mph will target the foothills and mountains. Humidity levels will drop between 10 and 20%, leading to elevated fire danger.

The sea breeze briefly returns Sunday into Monday, but another round of Santa Ana winds will likely develop by Tuesday.

It is not likely to get any significant rain through at least mid-December, and the outlook for the month is that it will trend warmer and drier than usual. As more Santa Ana wind events occur, the brush will dry out, and fire danger remains elevated. Be sure to clear defensible space from your home and have your evacuation plan and emergency go-bag prepared.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 69-73°

Mountains: 67-73°

Deserts: 79-81°

