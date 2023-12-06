San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 5, 2023: Warm Wednesday before temps dip for week's end

Today was the warmest day of the week with temperatures topping off near 80 for the warmer coast spots and mid-80s inland! It will be nearly as warm tomorrow with only a 3 to 6-degree drop in temperatures. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees as we begin Hanukkah on Thursday as the sea breeze returns which means temperatures will be trending closer to average.

The marine layer will make a return in the overnight and morning hours starting Wednesday night with patchy fog possible Thursday and Friday mornings. Clouds will give way to sunny skies by the afternoons.

Elevated surf will impact the beaches Wednesday and Thursday with waves of 4 to 6 feet and sets to 7 feet. The biggest surf will be along southern San Diego beaches. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 4am Wednesday until 2am Friday.

Winds turn weakly back offshore as high pressure rebuilds this weekend ushering in another warm-up with 70s expected for most of the county. Fair weather sticks around into next week.

As of now our next chance for measurable rain may be possible by December 17th and 18th, but that's a long way out and a lot will change between now and then. Any rain is welcome as our current water year deficit continues to grow.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 58-75°

Deserts: 78-81°

