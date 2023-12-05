San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 4, 2023: Warm start to the week, cooler when Hanukkah

The workweek starts on a warm note with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees above normal through Wednesday as high pressure builds over the west.

While the days will be warm the nights will remain chilly with 40s for most of the county and 30s for the colder spots inland and in the mountains each morning.

Expect weak Santa Ana winds through Wednesday with easterly winds of 15 to 30mph in the inland and mountain areas. Relative humidity levels will drop ever so slightly between 20 and 40 percent.

The sea-breeze returns late Wednesday ushering in a 5 to 15 drop in temperatures as we begin Hanukkah on Thursday. The marine layer will make a return in the overnight and morning hours and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out.

Temperatures go back up this weekend as high pressure rebuilds with highs in the 70s for most of the county and a few 80s possible inland.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 78-80°

