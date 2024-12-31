San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 31, 2024: Santa Anas help kick off the new year

As a storm passes by to the north, expect more clouds for your New Year's Eve, assisted with mild temperatures. Patchy dense fog will be possible each night and morning through at least Thursday, potentially Friday, mainly near the coast.

Temperatures will top out several degrees below average near the coast, near average inland, and 5 to 10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts.

As we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s inland in the mountains and in the upper 40s to low-50s on the coast and deserts at midnight. Tonight through Thursday, winds will turn weakly offshore but won't reach the coast, which is why patchy dense fog is expected there. East and northeasterly winds of 20 to 30mph will be possible inland in the mountains, and humidity will drop between 10 and 20%.

The new year will start warmer, in the 70s for the inland and deserts, with 60s for the coast and mountains. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week when some inland areas will be near 80 degrees, coastal areas around 70, mountains in the low to mid-60s, and 70s in the deserts. These temperatures will be 5-15 degrees above seasonal averages.

The sea breeze returns late Friday, and temperatures will dip this weekend as another storm passes well to the north, deepening the marine layer locally. Expect the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains, and 70s in the deserts this weekend.

Another round of Santa Ana winds is expected early next week, which will raise temperatures again for the coast and valleys.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 64-73°

Mountains: 63-70°

Deserts: 71-73°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.