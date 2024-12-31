San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 30, 2024: Morning fog to end 2024 & warmer days to start 2025

Patchy dense fog will be possible each night and morning through at least Thursday, potentially Friday, mainly near the coast. As a storm passes by to the north expect more clouds on New Year's Eve and mild temperatures.

Temperatures will top out several degrees below average near the coast, near average inland and 5 to 10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts tomorrow.

As we ring in 2025 you can expect temperatures in the low to mid-40s inland to the mountains and upper-40s to low-50s for the coast and deserts at midnight.

Winds will turn weakly offshore late Tuesday through Thursday but won't reach the coast, which is why patchy dense fog is expected there. East and northeasterly winds of 20 to 35mph will be possible inland to the mountains with humidity dropping between 10 to 25%.

The new year will start warmer, in the 70s for the inland and deserts, with 60s for the coast and mountains. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week when some inland areas will near 80 degrees, coastal areas around 70°F, mountains in the low to mid-60s, and 70s in the deserts. These temperatures will be 5-15 degrees above seasonal averages.

The sea breeze returns late Friday with a dip in temperatures this weekend as another storm passes by well to the north, acting to deepen the marine layer locally. Expect 60s for the coast and valleys in this weekend, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Another round of Santa Ana winds are expected early next week which will lead to another bump in temperatures for the coast and valleys.

New Year Eve's Highs:

Coast: 58-65°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 55-69°

Deserts: 72-75°

