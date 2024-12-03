San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 3, 2024: Cooling through midweek with one more day of high surf

It's starting chilly across the county, so dress warm before you head out. Temperatures today will run a little cooler as a cut-off area of low pressure moves into Southern California, increasing onshore flow. Daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 60s along the coast and mountains, low 70s inland, and low 80s in the deserts.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in place until this afternoon for the entire coastline due to strong rip currents, high surf with sets up to 6 feet, and minor coastal flooding, particularly during high tide. The pocket of concern is around 9 A.M. when high tide peaks near 6 feet.

Conditions will remain tranquil most of the week, with slight cooling through Wednesday. Mornings will stay on the cool side, with scattered 30s, 40s, and 50s and patchy fog developing on Wednesday morning.

However, Santa Ana winds will return by Friday, causing daytime highs to climb back into the 80s. These dry conditions will primarily impact the valleys, passes, and canyons, with humidity levels dropping significantly and elevating fire danger over the weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 64-71°

Deserts: 79-81°

For the latest news, weather, and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.