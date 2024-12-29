San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 29, 2024: Aside from high surf, quiet and cool through New Years

Dense Fog and High Surf Advisories:

Coastal and valley neighborhoods are shrouded in dense fog, with visibility near zero in areas along the immediate coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM. Beaches are experiencing high surf, with waves ranging from 3 to 7 feet and occasional sets up to 8 feet. Strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding are possible, especially during high tide, which peaks on New Year’s Eve at around 6 feet.

Weather Outlook:

Mild and calm weather is expected through New Year’s Eve as storm systems remain just north of the region, keeping temperatures steady. The marine layer will thin out on Monday, but widespread cloud cover is anticipated on Tuesday.

As the new year begins, offshore flow will bring dry and warm conditions. By Wednesday, inland valleys can expect daytime highs near 80°F, coastal areas near 70°F, mountains in the low 60s, and deserts nearing 80°F. These temperatures will trend 10-13 degrees above seasonal averages.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 65-73°

Mountains: 66-72°

Deserts: 74-77°

