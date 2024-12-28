San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 28, 2024: Calm before the new year!

Happy Saturday San Diego!

Get ready for a nice weekend weather-wise, as coastal areas hit highs in the 60s and inland communities come on up to the 70s!

Mountains will see about a ten degree jump up to the mid 60s, as the deserts hang out in the mid 70s.

We are tracking a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until Sunday afternoon. This means waves can get up to 4 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents are predicted. High tide tomorrow is expected at 7:19 a.m. We could see flooding in low lying areas because of this: Imperial Beach and Cardiff-by-the-sea are the most susceptible spots for flooding.

Up north from us this weekend, a series of storms will be hitting the PNW. Down here, we will see more clouds and patchy morning fog.

Mid-week we will start seeing temperatures jump. Along with the warm up- Santa Ana winds. Those winds will take temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average. Santa Ana winds are expected to last from Wednesday to at least Friday with highs in the 70s for most of the county.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-68°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 73-76°