San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 28, 2022: Our next round of moderate rain falls New Year's weekend

The first of a series of storms swept through the county last night bringing impressive rainfall totals and now we're left with lingering showers.

Some of the big winners included Palomar Mountain where about 1" of rain was collected. As of 3:48A, Encinitas recorded .71", Point Loma .61", Ramona .68", Santee .65" and Julian .68". Those numbers will likely be higher once they're updated by NWS.

This morning, peak wind gusts were in the 50-60mph range, mainly on the east-facing slopes and desert communities. We'll continue to have periods of gusty winds through tonight.

We'll dry out at midday, but cool air will stick around. The inland valleys and mountains will see the biggest drop in daytime highs while the coast and deserts remain comparable to yesterday. Most of the coastal and inland communities will top out in the low 60s this afternoon.

This storm has also pumped wave heights. A high surf advisory remains in place through 4P Thursday. Localized sets could measure up to 8' and rip currents will be strong.

We'll have partly sunny skies today and we'll remain fairly dry through Friday. Saturday brings another round of impressive rain with higher rainfall totals, likely. Most of the moderate rain activity will impact New Year's Eve right as the clock strikes midnight, lasting through New Year's Day morning.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65

Inland: 58-65

Mountains: 46-57

Deserts: 67-75

