San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 28, 2022: Dry then more rain as clock strikes midnight NYE

As the end of the year draws near, conditions will remain cool, cloudy and mostly dry.

Clouds will continue to build and I'm not ruling out the chance for some of those clouds to squeeze out drizzle and a few light showers. But, the bulk of heavy rain activity will occur on New Year's Eve, right around when the clock strikes midnight.

The high surf advisory for the beaches expires at 4P. Surf could still reach up to 8', especially in the North County, and rip currents will remain strong.

Saturday around sunset is when we'll start to see isolated showers move in, then heavy bands of rain will move in around 9P starting in the north county moving south.

Light to moderate rain will become widespread through early Sunday before tapering off Sunday afternoon. This storm is expected to bring more rain than Tuesday's storm, with coastal communities getting up to an 1", the valleys and mountains getting up to 1.5" and a few tenths of an inch expected the deserts. This will also be a high wind event for the east-facing slopes and deserts, with peak winds gusts up to 50mph and isolated gusts up to 60+mph Saturday night through Sunday.

We'll dry out Monday then another round of rain arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look fairly light but depending how cool we get, snow levels could drop down to some of our local mountain communities.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64

Inland: 55-65

Mountains: 43-55

Deserts: 63-71

