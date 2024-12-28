San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 27, 2024: Nice last weekend of 2024!

It was a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s for most coast and valley locations, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts. Gusty winds targeted the mountains and deserts with gusts of 20 to 45mph and a few isolated gusts of 50mph.

The Pacific Northwest will continue to face a series of storms into the weekend, enhancing the onshore flow in Southern California. Coastal and valley regions will notice increased cloudiness, patchy morning fog, and a deepening marine layer.

Through Monday the coast and valleys will start out cloudy with patchy fog with gradual clearing inland and uneven to limited clearing near the coast.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until Sunday afternoon for waves of 4 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents. Minor coastal flooding will be possible during morning high tides; high tide Saturday is at 6:45am and on Sunday at 7:19am.

It will be warmer away from the coast this weekend, with about a 10-degree jump in the mountains, where we'll see 60s this weekend.

Another storm passing to the north will bring more clouds and a slight dip in temperatures Monday and Tuesday along with gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

As we welcome 2025 expect Santa Ana winds and a warming trend that will take temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average. Santa Ana winds are expected to last from Wednesday to at least Friday with highs in the 70s for most of the county.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-68°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 73-76°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.