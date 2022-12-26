San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 26, 2022: Warm today then a parade of storms to end 2022

While a cooling trend begins today you likely won't notice as temperatures will top out 5 to 15 degrees above average with 70s and 80s for most of the county. The rest of the week will be chillier as a parade of storms roll through California with a chance of rain every day this week in San Diego.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 25 degrees by Wednesday with the first storm bringing increasing rain by tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. The most widespread and heavy rain arrives overnight so impacts should be minimal. Rainfall totals with this first storm look to average between .25 and 1" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 1.75" in the mountains and up to .25" in the deserts.

A weaker system will bring a chance for a few mostly light showers Thursday and Friday with a third storm bringing another round of more widespread rain for New Year's Eve into New Year's Day. At this point, the peak timing looks to be Saturday evening into Sunday morning with the most widespread impact happening as we ring in 2023.

Gusty winds will accompany each storm with westerly winds of 15 to 45mph with peak winds in the mountains and deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 60-76°

Deserts: 76-80°

