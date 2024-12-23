San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 23, 2024: Fast-moving storm gifts a wet and windy Christmas Eve

A fast-moving Pacific storm will bring Christmas Eve showers, chilly temperatures, and strong winds to the county starting Tuesday. While Tuesday's rain takes center stage, today's main concerns are dense fog and high surf.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the coast and valleys until 9 AM, with visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less in some areas. Travelers are advised to check with airlines for potential delays.

The High Surf Advisory continues along the coastline, with waves reaching 6 to 10 feet and occasional sets up to 13 feet. Strong rip currents and coastal erosion are concerns, so caution is advised—leave surfing to experienced individuals and always stay aware near the ocean.

On Tuesday morning, isolated showers will sweep across the county, tapering off by evening. Rainfall totals will be light, between 0.10 and 0.20 inches.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Tuesday at 4 PM and last through midnight. Sustained westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with isolated gusts up to 60 mph across foothills, mountains, and desert areas.

This storm also ushers in colder temperatures. By Tuesday, inland areas will see highs drop by 10 degrees, settling into the low 60s. Mountain temperatures will fall to the 50s, and desert highs will dip to the 70s.

Temperatures will rebound by the weekend, with coastal and valley areas seeing modest warming. Mountains and deserts will experience a significant warm-up, with temperatures climbing nearly 15 degrees above seasonal averages by the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 66-76°

Mountains: 68-74°

Deserts: 79-82°

