San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 23, 2022: Sunny forecast for Santa's travel

While most of the country continues to feel the life-threatening impacts of a low-pressure system sweeping west to east, San Diego will be quite uneventful over the next few days. A warming trend takes hold starting Christmas Eve with highs climbing to the 70s and 80s by Christmas Day, putting us up to 15 degrees above normal. Neighborhoods like Escondido, Poway and El Cajon will be some of the warmest in the low 80s.

The warm weather lasts through early next week then by Wednesday temperatures plummet back to the 60s with a chance of rain. Totals are uncertain, as we're still far out, but it doesn't look like the mountains will see any snow, as temperatures are set to remain mild upon the system's arrival.

King Tides will impact Southern California beaches through Sunday, peaking today and tomorrow morning with the highest tides near 7 feet between 8a and 9a. The high tide coincides with 2-to-4-foot waves leading to the threat of minor flooding in low-lying parking lots and boardwalks. Coastal erosion will also be on our radar. Due to the high tide, the NWS has issued a Beach Hazards Statement through Saturday at 12p.

Impacted beaches include, but are not limited to, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Seaside, Cardiff State Beaches and Oceanside Strand.

Here are the King Tide times in SoCal this week from the National Weather Service:

Friday: High tide 7.0 ft at 8:08 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 3:33 PM.

Saturday: High tide 7.0 ft at 8:54 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 4:20 PM.

Sunday: High tide 6.7 ft at 9:42 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 5:08 PM.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 61-70

Inland: 66-73

Mountains: 56-69

Deserts: 66-75

