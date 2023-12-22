San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 22, 2023: Scattered showers and pop-up thunderstorms continue

It was quite an eventful evening, with a lightning show across the coastal and inland communities overnight. Peak storm activity has passed, but light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist throughout the day.

We'll continue to see scattered showers across the county, collecting an additional .25-.75" of rainfall by tomorrow. The chance for isolated thunderstorms will also continue, leading to the potential for heavy downpours and gusty winds.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 P.M. for the county due to the risk of low-lying flooding, mud, and landslides. A Beach Hazards Statement went into effect overnight for the coast because of lightning and will take us through 10 A.M. Use caution while swimming or surfing because we continue to see a cluster of lightning strikes offshore.

Rainfall totals are in, and most areas along the coast collected under an inch. Point Loma saw the most rain with .83" recorded, and valley neighborhoods, including Ramona and Valley Center, recorded just over half an inch of rain. These numbers will continue to grow with ongoing showers.

Wind gusts along the coast were impressive, mainly because of thunderstorm activity. Carlsbad and Imperial Beach recorded 55mph gusts, while the inland communities, including Fallbrook and El Cajon, recorded 50mph gusts.

We'll start to dry out Saturday with a stray shower here or there, but by Sunday, we're under clear skies. As far as temperatures go, today will be noticeably cooler and below average. The most significant difference will be inland and in the mountains. Coastal, valley, and desert highs will climb to the mid-60s, and the mountains will be brisk in the upper-40s.

Next week looks uneventful, with a gradual temperature bump beginning Christmas Day. Speaking of which, we look forward to pleasant, sunny, and tranquil conditions for the holiday.

Friday Highs:

Coast: 65-68

Valleys: 58-66

Mountains: 50-57

Deserts: 64-67

