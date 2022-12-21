San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 21, 2022: Warming into the holiday weekend

Winter solstice will be bringing Spring-like temperatures as high pressure settles and expands over the southwest. While much of the country is dealing with a brutal arctic blast bringing record-cold temperatures, snow and heavy rain, San Diego county will be dealing with the opposite.

The west will be under a potentially record-strong high-pressure system spiking our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average this Christmas weekend. Most of the county will see 70s this holiday weekend with Christmas Day the warmest day of the stretch when we'll see 80s inland while the mountains warm into the 60s.

The warm weather continues into early next week and the start of Kwanzaa with gradual cooling the deeper we get into next week.

King Tides will impact Southern California beaches Thursday through Sunday, peaking Friday and Saturday mornings with the highest tides near 7 ft between 8am and 9am. The high tide coincides with waves of 3 to 5 feet leading to the threat of minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and beach boardwalks.

Impacted beaches include, but are not limited to, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Seaside, Cardiff State Beaches and Oceanside Strand.

Here are the King Tide times in SoCal this week from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: High tide 6.8 ft at 7:25 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 2:47 PM.

Friday: High tide 7.0 ft at 8:08 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 3:33 PM.

Saturday: High tide 7.0 ft at 8:54 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 4:20 PM.

Sunday: High tide 6.7 ft at 9:42 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 5:08 PM.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-72°

Inland: 66-74°

Mountains: 53-67°

Deserts: 66-74°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.