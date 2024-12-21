San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 20, 2024: Patchy coastal fog, cooling into the holidays

Patchy fog will be possible again tonight into tomorrow morning, potentially reaching areas farther inland. It will be a warm start to winter tomorrow with the winter solstice happening at 1:20am.

Today was the third record warm day in a row for the county and the second record warm day in a row for Borrego Springs, which warmed to 80 degrees, tying the daily record high.

While it wasn't as warm today, temperatures still topped out 10 to 15 degrees above normal away from the coast. The sea breeze has returned, and temperatures will continue to cool into the weekend but still remain 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast. Areas of fog will also spread farther inland this weekend with a deepening marine layer, but the threat of dense fog will subside.

It will be cooler as we welcome the holidays next week with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday. This far out, the best chance will be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening with light to moderate isolated showers.

Temperatures will trend near normal for the coast and valleys most of next week in the 60s while the mountains and deserts will still be a few degrees warmer than normal with low to upper 50s in the mountains and low to upper 70s in the deserts.

High surf will impact the beaches Saturday night through Wednesday morning with a High Surf Advisory in effect from 10pm Saturday until 4am Wednesday. Expect big waves of 6 to 10 feet and isolated sets to 13 feet leading to dangerous swimming conditions and the threat of beach erosion.

Historic Dry Spell in San Diego

San Diego, records kept at Lindbergh Field, is on track for its 3rd driest October-to-December period on record, with just 0.14 inches of rainfall since the water year began on October 1st — only 8% of normal. The driest stretch was in 1929 with only a trace of rain, followed by 2017 with 0.09 inches. This year’s total is just ahead of 1962, which saw 0.24 inches. San Diego County is currently considered abnormally dry on the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is not a level of drought, but we are trending in the wrong direction.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 57-68°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 75-79°

