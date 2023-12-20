San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 20, 2023: Cool with light showers before heavy rain late Thursday

Scattered showers with partly sunny skies are expected today ahead of heavy rain late Thursday into Friday.

The slow-moving storm continues to saturate central and northern California as it churns parallel off the coastline. Most counties to our north see waves of light showers that will become amplified as the system travels southward. Those traveling north for the holidays or weekend should plan for soggy conditions along populated freeways, including the I-5. Leave time for travel, and check your tire tread and wipers.

Most of southern California will be under a Flood Watch by Thursday afternoon, including San Diego County. Heavy rain will likely start late Thursday. Since this is a slow-moving storm, we could see heavy rain quickly, leading to low-lying flooding and mudslides. The chance for thunderstorms will increase, which could also contribute to abrupt downpours and periods of strong winds. Forecasted totals still range up to 3 inches along the coast and valleys, with the north county receiving the most rain. Local amounts could get up to 4", especially in the mountains. Higher totals are likely for neighboring counties like Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara, which could see up to half a foot of rain.

We expect the strongest winds to target the foothills, passes, and mountains on Friday morning. Gusts will top near 40mph. Strong winds paired with rain could cause a messy commute.

The mornings will remain cool, with mild days through Thursday. Then, when the storm arrives, we'll have noticeable cooling, with temperatures dropping below seasonal.

Once the heavy rain passes Friday, showers could continue to linger on Saturday. Christmas Eve looks mostly dry, with a sunny and cool Christmas Day in store.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-71

Valleys: 63-72

Mountains: 56-63

Deserts: 73-76

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.