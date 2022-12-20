San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 20, 2022: Warming into the holiday weekend

It was another brisk morning with scattered 20s, 30s and 40s but by the afternoon, we're looking towards a mostly sunny and pleasant day. Scattered high clouds made for a gorgeous sunrise but didn't do much in terms of warming us up. This evening will be another cold one, towards sunset we'll gradually drop down to the upper 30s and 40s.

Winter solstice happens at 1:47pm Wednesday but it will feel more like Spring entering the new season. Wednesday acts as our transition day into a warming trend as high pressure builds over the west into Christmas weekend. While much of the country will be dealing with bitter cold temperatures and for many the coldest Christmas on record, we'll be enjoying warmer weather. Expect temperatures in the 70s for most of the county and near 60 in the mountains. The heat peaks Sunday with areas like El Cajon expecting highs in the low 80s, Escondido and Poway in the upper 70s.

Abundantly sunny skies and dry conditions will be the trend this holiday weekend, then gradually cooling in the middle of next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 49-62°

Deserts: 66-70°

