San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 2, 2024: Warmer than normal with high surf across local beaches

Today’s weather closely resembles yesterday’s, with daytime highs trending above seasonal averages. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast, upper 70s inland and in the deserts, and mid-60s in the mountains.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Tuesday for the entire coastline due to strong rip currents, high surf with sets up to 6 feet, and minor coastal flooding, particularly during high tide.

Conditions will remain tranquil most of the week, with slight cooling expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cut-off low increases onshore flow, bringing cooler temperatures. Mornings will range on the cool side, with scattered 40s and 50s and patchy fog developing on Wednesday morning.

However, Santa Ana winds will return by Friday, causing daytime highs to climb back into the 80s. These dry conditions will primarily impact the valleys, passes, and canyons, with humidity levels dropping significantly and elevating fire danger over the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 72-75°

Mountains: 66-74°

Deserts: 77-81°

