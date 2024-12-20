San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 19, 2024: Dense fog at the coast, cooling off inland

Patchy dense fog will continue for some coastal areas into tomorrow, while temperatures will be cooling off as we head into the holiday week.

Temperatures soared 10 to 20 degrees above average away from the coast today, with another record high reached in Ramona at 85 degrees and also in Borrego Springs at 82 degrees.

Friday will be our transition day out of this pattern, with winds gradually turning onshore and the sea breeze ramping up this weekend. Temperatures gradually cool into the weekend but still remain 3 to 10 degrees above average away from the coast. Areas of fog will also spread farther inland this weekend, with inland areas waking up with patchy fog potentially as early as tomorrow morning but more likely Saturday and Sunday morning.

Heading into the holiday week next week, there is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday. This far out, the best chance will be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening with light to moderate spotty showers.

High surf will impact the beaches Sunday through Wednesday when waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected.

Historic Dry Spell in San Diego

San Diego, records kept at Lindbergh Field, is on track for its 3rd driest October-to-December period on record, with just 0.14 inches of rainfall since the water year began on October 1st — only 8% of normal. The driest stretch was in 1929 with only a trace of rain, followed by 2017 with 0.09 inches. This year’s total is just ahead of 1962, which saw 0.24 inches. San Diego County is currently considered abnormally dry on the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is not a level of drought, but we are trending in the wrong direction.

The winter solstice happens at 1:20 AM on Saturday, marking the start of the winter season and hopefully more rain.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-72°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 60-76°

Deserts: 78-82°

