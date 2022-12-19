Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 19, 2022: Week starts with chilly mornings, mild days

Posted at 6:29 AM, Dec 19, 2022
The holiday week starts mild and ends warm with above normal temperatures by the weekend.

We'll remain mostly sunny today but a weak disturbance pushes south tonight, beefing up cloud coverage through tomorrow morning. Monday's daytime highs will be comfortable and near normal.

Winter solstice begins at 1:47P Wednesday but we'll be feeling more like Spring entering the new season.

Wednesday acts as our transition day into a warming trend. High temperatures gradually climb to the upper 70s inland, and low 70s along the coast, by Christmas Day with plenty of Vitamin D to go around. Dry conditions are expected through early next week.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 59-67
Inland: 60-66
Mountains: 45-61
Deserts: 60-69

