San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 19, 2022: Week starts with chilly mornings, mild days

The holiday week starts mild and ends warm with above normal temperatures by the weekend.

We'll remain mostly sunny today but a weak disturbance pushes south tonight, beefing up cloud coverage through tomorrow morning. Monday's daytime highs will be comfortable and near normal.

Winter solstice begins at 1:47P Wednesday but we'll be feeling more like Spring entering the new season.

Wednesday acts as our transition day into a warming trend. High temperatures gradually climb to the upper 70s inland, and low 70s along the coast, by Christmas Day with plenty of Vitamin D to go around. Dry conditions are expected through early next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 59-67

Inland: 60-66

Mountains: 45-61

Deserts: 60-69

