San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 19, 2022: Warming up as we begin winter

Plenty of clouds today will stick around overnight keeping temperatures from dropping too quickly. While not likely I can't rule out a few sprinkles to patchy drizzle overnight into early tomorrow.

Increasing sunshine tomorrow with a quick drop in temperatures at night which means it will be chilly as Hanukkah begins at sunset when most of the county will dip into the mid-50s.

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north on Tuesday which will spread more clouds over the county and keep temperatures trending near to just below average through then.

A ridge of high pressure will build for the second half of next week leading to a warming trend that will kick off as winter begins on Wednesday! Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees by the end of next week and the warm weather sticks around into Christmas weekend when we'll see 70s for most of the county.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 45-59°

Deserts: 65-67°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.