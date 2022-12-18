Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 19, 2022: Plenty of Vitamin D through holiday week

Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 10:26:22-05

Overnight clouds cleared by this morning resulting in a chilly start and by mid-morning, will lead to a mild day. This evening, a quick drop in temperatures at night means a cold start Hanukkah begins, when most of the county will dip into the mid-50s.

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north on Tuesday which will spread more clouds over the county and keep temperatures trending near to just below average through then.

A ridge of high pressure will build for the second half of next week leading to a warming trend that will kick off as winter begins on Wednesday! Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees by the end of next week and the warm weather sticks around into Christmas weekend when we'll see 70s for most of the county.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 60-66°
Inland: 58-66°
Mountains: 44-58°
Deserts: 60-69°

