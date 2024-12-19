San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 18, 2024: Patchy fog at the coast, record warm inland

Patchy dense fog will continue for some coastal areas into tomorrow, while record heat is likely again inland.

Offshore winds didn't reach some coastal communities today, like Downtown San Diego, Coronado, Imperial Beach, and Chula Vista, which allowed dense fog to form and kept temperatures from warming as much as the rest of the county did.

Temperatures soared 10 to 20 degrees above average away from the coast, with record highs in Ramona at 85 degrees, Vista at 84, and Escondido tied their daily record high of 80 degrees. It's worth mentioning that Ramona started the day at 38 degrees, which is a nearly 50-degree temperature spread during the day!

Weaker Santa Ana winds will continue through early Friday. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 35mph inland to the mountains, much lighter than the peak wind gust we saw last night from 45 to 74mph. The 74mph gusts clocked at Sill Hill, an area that is typically the windiest when Santa Ana winds blow through, located between Julian and Alpine.

Friday will be our transition day out of this pattern, with winds gradually turning onshore and the sea breeze ramping up this weekend. Temperatures gradually cool into the weekend but still remain 3 to 10 degrees above average away from the coast. Areas of fog will also spread farther inland this weekend, with inland areas waking up under marine layer clouds potentially as early as Friday morning, but more likely Saturday and Sunday morning.

Heading into the holiday week next week, there is a slight chance of showers on Christmas Eve. However, latest forecast models have this storm pushing farther north and missing us, like has happened with nearly every storm this season.

Historic Dry Spell in San Diego

San Diego, records kept at Lindbergh Field, is on track for its 3rd driest October-to-December period on record, with just 0.14 inches of rainfall since the water year began on October 1st — only 8% of normal. The driest stretch was in 1929 with only a trace of rain, followed by 2017 with 0.09 inches. This year’s total is just ahead of 1962, which saw 0.24 inches.

Winter is Coming

The winter solstice happens at 1:20 AM on Saturday, marking the start of the winter season and hopefully more rain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-75°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 60-77°

Deserts: 77-81°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.