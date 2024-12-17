San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 16, 2024: Santa Ana winds return this week

Winds turn offshore starting tomorrow with a moderate Santa Ana wind event setting up for late Tuesday into Wednesday and offshore winds sticking around through Thursday.

East and northeasterly winds will pick up tomorrow, peaking overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Expect gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts to 50mph, and humidity levels will drop between 10 and 25%, leading to elevated fire danger.

The Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index is forecasting a 'Moderate' threat on Tuesday and 'Marginal' threat on Wednesday, meaning that any fires that spark will grow rapidly Tuesday, and may grow rapidly Wednesday.

Warm days this week with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees above normal away from the coast Tuesday and jumping up to 20 degrees above normal Wednesday and Thursday when several daily record highs are forecast.

Friday will be our transition day out of this pattern, with winds gradually turning onshore and the sea breeze returning this weekend. Temperatures gradually cool into the weekend, but still remain 3 to 10 degrees above average away from the coast.

Heading into the week of Christmas expect continued cooling and the potential for rain.

Winter is coming! The winter solstice occurs at 1:20 AM on Saturday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-71°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 75-78°

