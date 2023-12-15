San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 15, 2023: Toasty, dry and breezy through Saturday

Offshore flow persists, with Santa Ana winds peaking this afternoon. Peak gusts in wind-prone areas will get up to 40mph. It will be bone dry for some inland neighborhoods, with relative humidity levels dropping to the single digits. Fire danger remains elevated through Saturday because of Santa Anas and the lack of rain and dry vegetation.

The warming trend continues through the weekend. The heat peaks on Saturday and valleys will climb to the low 80s, with daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees above average. Evenings will continue to be brisk, so bundle up as you head out for those holiday events.

On Sunday, the ridge of high pressure will shimmy east, allowing for the return of onshore flow. Our next weather maker, parked off the coast of central California, will gradually move northeast on Monday. We'll have a slim chance for showers Monday through Tuesday. Then, another system brewing off the coast of Alaska dives further south. This system will pack a greater punch in terms of rainfall. Thursday and Friday will likely have the most active weather (just in time for the start of Winter Solstice), with measurable rain up to 1.5" for the coast and valleys and up to 2" in the mountains.

The timing and path will affect how much rain San Diego receives. The movement of these systems can change now through Sunday, so stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for up-to-date information.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77

Valleys: 71-81

Mountains: 58-68

Deserts: 72-74

