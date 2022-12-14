San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 14, 2022: The chill lingers

Another cold start to the day! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9am for the inland valleys and desert communities for temperatures as low as 30 degrees. Most of the county is starting off in the 40s while the coldest areas of the mountains are in the 20s!

Despite the sunshine, it will be a chilly day with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees below average. Not quite as chilly tonight, but still cold enough and patchy frost will be possible again so be sure to cover sensitive plants and protect pets, bring them inside if possible and if you can't ensure they have a way to keep warm and have unfrozen water.

Only minor warming this week but temperatures will continue to trend several degrees below average into early next week.

This weekend is now trending dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Fair but cool during the day Sunday and chilly as we head into the first night of Hannukah.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 57-63°

Mountains: 40-55°

Deserts: 62-65°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.