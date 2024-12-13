San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 13, 2024: King tides paired with a mild and pleasant weekend

Astronomical high tides will bring the threat of minor coastal overflow each morning through Sunday. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Sunday morning for tides of 6 to 7'. High tide today is at 6:44 am, Saturday at 7:25 am, and Sunday at 8:07 am. The areas most likely impacted include La Jolla, Imperial Beach, Del Mar, and Cardiff.

Increasing sunshine today before another storm passes to the north on Saturday brings increased cloud coverage, though it doesn't look likely for any rain. After the storm passes, winds will turn offshore, with weak to mild Santa Ana winds Sunday night into Monday.

Another storm moves to the north on Monday, bringing more clouds but not likely to squeeze out rain. It will be followed by another round of mild Santa Ana winds on Wednesday. Warmer weather will be the trend for the second half of next week, with mostly 70s across the county.

Fair days with chilly nights and mornings will be the trend into next week, so plan accordingly for outdoor evening activities.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 58-66°

Mountains: 53-59°

Deserts: 69-71°

