San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 13, 2023: Dry, warm and breezy conditions make a comeback

We'll continue to trend on the mild side for one more day before a warm-up paired with Santa Anas takes hold on Thursday.

We're already starting to see the wind direction shift out of the east as we kick off your Wednesday with a slight breeze across the foothills and valleys. Winds will gradually strengthen, peaking on Thursday before weakening on Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will also move in as low pressure weakens, ushering in warmer days. Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday, and the heat peaks on Saturday, when daytime highs trend 10 to 14 degrees above seasonal, with low 80s on tap for the valleys. Although this will be a weak Santa Ana event, the lack of rain and dry shrub will increase fire danger over these next few days.

On Sunday, a low-pressure system will dive southeast, moving into central California, clipping San Diego county with light showers Sunday night through Monday. As of Wednesday morning, the chances are low, and this won't be an extreme rain event, according to forecast models.

As the low-pressure system approaches California, temperatures will gradually drop on Sunday.

Use caution when heading to the coast, as we have King Tides through Thursday. These will be some of the year's most elevated high and lowest low tides, peaking Wednesday and Thursday. High tides will reach nearly 7 feet before subsiding on Friday. We'll also see some of the lowest low tides, which would be excellent tide pooling.

King tides typically occur during a new moon and are caused by the gravitational pull from the sun and moon. These unusually high tides can cause coastal erosion and flooding in low-lying lots and boardwalks.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69

Valleys: 67-72

Mountains: 57-65

Deserts: 70-73

