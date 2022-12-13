San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 13, 2022: Chill in the air!

Brrr! It is cold this morning! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9am for the inland valleys and desert communities for temperatures as low as 33 degrees. Most of the county is starting off in the 40s while the coldest areas of the mountains are in the 20s!

Patchy drizzle to a few light showers are possible early this morning otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail.

Despite the sunshine it will be a chilly day with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below average. Another cold night on tap tonight and pathy frost will be possible again so be sure to cover sensitive plants and protect pets, bring them inside if possible and if you can't ensure they have a way to keep warm and have unfrozen water.

Only minor warming this week but temperatures will continue to trend several degrees below average. After today expect mostly low to mid 60s for the coast,valleys and deserts with 40s in the mountains.

There is a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers for the first day of Hannukah, mainly in the morning.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-60°

Inland: 51-60°

Mountains: 35-50°

Deserts: 60-63°

