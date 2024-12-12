San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 11, 2024: Chance of rain and gusty winds Thursday

Depsite the cloud cover today it was a warm one across the county with temperatures in the 70s for most coast and inland areas, 50s in the mountains and 60s and 70s in the deserts.

Tonight will be a chilly one with most areas waking up in the 40s Thursday morning and 30s for the colder inland and mountain neighborhoods.

A series of storms will pass by to the north, bringing more clouds locally and a small chance of rain. The first storm passes by tomorrow bringing cooler weather, a chance of a few light showers and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

The best chance of showers tomorrow will be in the afternoon and evening, though most areas won't get rain. If you do, accumulations, if any, will be light, only .01 to .03".

Tomorrow will be windy in the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1pm to midnight. Expect westerly sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts up to 60mph.

Astronomical high tides will bring the threat of minor coastal overflow tomorrow and Friday morning. A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect tonight through Friday morning for tides of 6 to 7" with high tide tomorrow at 6:04am and Friday at 6:44am. Most impacted areas include La Jolla, Imperial Beach, Del Mar and Cardiff.

Increasing sunshine on Friday before another storm passes by to the north will bring more clouds this weekend, though it doesn't look likely for any rain. After the storm passes, winds will turn offshore, with weak to mild Santa Ana winds Sunday night into Monday.

Another storm may dive far enough south on Tuesday to squeeze out a few light showers followed by another round of Santa Ana winds Wednesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 52-63°

Deserts: 72-74°

