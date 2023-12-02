San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 1, 2023: Pleasant days, chilly nights

Sunny and fair weather is on tap for the weekend with daytime highs near average in the 60s and 70s for most of the county while it will be quite cold in the overnight hours. Morning lows will be trending in the 40s for most of the county, some 30s for the colder inland spots, like Ramona and El Cajon and some mountain locations will drop into the 20s like Campo, Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain! If you're planning to head out to any of the evening holiday events happening across the county this weekend be sure to bundle up!

Temperatures skyrocket 5 to 15 degrees warmer next week as high pressure builds over the west. We'll see 70s for most of the county with some 80s inland and in the deserts and 60s in the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days before a gradual cool down begins for the start of Hanukkah on Thursday with continued cooling into the weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 64-72°

Mountains: 50-63°

Deserts: 70-73°

