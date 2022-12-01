San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 1, 2022: Cool with a chance for light rain into the weekend

Two significant systems will impact much of the west coast into the weekend while San Diego will get limited moisture and little accumulations as the storm tracks stay farther north.

Plenty of clouds today with possible sprinkles to patchy drizzle at times, the best chance is this morning and then again tonight. A few light showers are possible tomorrow as the first storm passes by to the north. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph.

Saturday is trending dry with another system bringing a chance for light showers on Sunday with patchy drizzle possibly lingering into Monday morning.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 3 to 10 degrees below average. Minor warming each day through Sunday but cooler than normal temperatures will linger into next week.

Sunny skies return by Monday afternoon with more sunshine next week. Clear skies at night will lead to colder nights and mornings with 40s for most of the county and 30s for the colder spots.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 55-62°

Mountains: 45-59°

Deserts: 66-69°

