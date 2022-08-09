San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 9, 2022: Hot & humid with monsoon storms

The hot and humid weather continues making it feel tropical across the county. Monsoon flow is the reason for the stickiness and also brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. While today will not likely see as many storms as yesterday, the threat of isolated storms remains in the mountains and deserts that may produce flooding. Slight chance for storms to drift west into the valleys.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains and deserts from noon to 10pm today. Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

The chance for storms diminishes tomorrow and Thursday then builds again Friday into next week with a renewed surge of monsoon moisture. Peak activity will target the mountains and deserts but anything from sprinkles to a few storms will be possible even for the coast and inland areas.

Monsoon flow continues for a while, potentially for the next two weeks. Monsoon season goes through the end of September so we'll see this pattern on and off through then.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 87-95°

Mountains: 80-95°

Deserts: 103-108°

