San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 8, 2024: Subtle warming with increasing humidity this weekend

It'll be another nice and seasonal day as high pressure backs off. We won't be as humid, but we'll see increasing moisture in the form of mid- to high-level clouds for the county's eastern half.

Tomorrow will be our transition day into a hotter and more humid weather pattern for the weekend. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm near the mountains on Friday.

The marine layer will continue to spread farther inland, clearing back to the coast by mid to late morning.

High pressure builds this weekend, and monsoon flow strengthens, ushering in hotter and more humid conditions, isolated showers, and thunderstorms. It won't be as hot as last weekend, but daytime highs will run up to 10 degrees above normal.

While peak storm activity focuses over the mountains, it will be possible to see some showers or thunderstorm move into the valleys, especially on Saturdays. Monday will be our transition day from the hot and humid pattern, with only a slight chance of monsoon storms.

Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and flash flooding. It would help if you avoided hiking in the mountains this weekend, as conditions will change where storms form and will catch those outdoors off guard.

A trough of low pressure will usher in much more comfortable conditions starting on Tuesday. The cooler and drier air will stick around for a week, giving us a welcome break from the high heat and humidity.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 81-93°

Mountains: 87-97°

Deserts: 106-110°

