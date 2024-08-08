San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 8, 2024: Hotter & humid this weekend with monsoon storms

It wasn't as humid today as monsoon flow weakened and temperatures topped out near to even slightly below normal across the county. The marine layer will move into the coast and some inland areas tonight into tomorrow morning, clearing back to the coast by mid to late morning.

Friday will be our transition day back into a hotter and more humid weather pattern for the weekend. There is only a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm near the mountains tomorrow.

High pressure builds this weekend, and monsoon flow strengthens, ushering in hotter and more humid conditions along with isolated showers and thunderstorms. It won't be as hot as last weekend, but daytime highs will trend about 5 degrees above normal.

While peak storm activity will be focused over the mountains it will be possible to see some showers or even a thunderstorm move into the valleys, especially on Saturday. Monday will be our transition day out of the hot and humid pattern with only a slight chance of any monsoon storms.

Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and flash flooding. You should avoid hiking in the mountains this weekend, as conditions will change rapidly where storms form and will catch those outdoors off guard.

A trough of low pressure will usher in much more comfortable conditions starting on Tuesday. The cooler and drier air looks to stick around for a week, giving us a welcome break from the high heat and high humidity with temperatures trending near to slightly below average.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 85-98°

Deserts: 107-111°

