San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 5, 2025: Heat Advisories & Warnings begin Wednesday

Temperatures ticked upward today with several more 90s inland, and it's getting even hotter tomorrow through Friday. Temperatures will trend 3 to 10 degrees above average as high pressure expands west with the heat peaking on Thursday. Thursday we may set record highs in Borrego Springs, Ramona and Campo.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Friday for temperatures mostly in the 90s and a few low 100s.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts for the same time for high temperatures soaring between 114 and nearly 120 degrees!

Heat risk and fire threat will be elevated, and precautions should be made to avoid heat-related illnesses and any new fire starts. It will be hot, dry and breezy in the mountains and deserts where the greatest threat of fire will be. Westerly winds of 15 to 30mph will be possible along with humidity between 10 and 20% so be sure to be extra fire safe.

Hazy skies will continue as the Gifford Fire burns in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo areas as well as other fires in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Air quality is forecast to range between good and unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday and may be a concern for a few more days as these fires burn.

Click here to check the air quality in your area.

Patchy fog will be possible near the coast the next few mornings and may be dense at times. Be sure to leave time for travel and check with your airline for any travel delays.

Temperatures will drop closer to average this weekend into early next week when we'll see 70s at the coast and 80s and 90s inland to the mountains. It will remain hot in the deserts with highs above 110 degrees.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-86°

Inland: 86-98°

Mountains: 89-101°

Deserts: 112-115°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.