San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 5, 2024: Extreme heat continues to blanket interior parts of county

The heat is on repeat as we start a new workweek, and dangerous heat is blanketing interior parts of the county.

The deserts are under an Excessive Heat Warning, while inland and mountain communities are under a Heat Advisory through 11 P.M. Tuesday.

This afternoon, the deserts will continue climbing near 115 degrees, and inland areas will continue hovering near or exceeding 100. Coastal areas will be up to 5 degrees warmer.

The heat will continue to compound for another straight day, elevating the risk for heat-related illnesses. Check on those susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and ensure pets or livestock have adequate cooling and shade.

Unfortunately, the deserts will not experience much relief from the heat even in the overnight hours, with lows in the 80s and 90s.

On Tuesday, we'll have subtle changes as a surge of monsoonal moisture filters in. The shift in winds will allow for minor cooling, but we will have higher humidity levels and a chance of returning to mountain thunderstorms.

The chances for thunderstorms are low and increase gradually towards the end of the week. We'll remain near seasonal on Wednesday through the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 77-91°

Inland: 89-104°

Mountains: 95-105°

Deserts: 113-117°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.