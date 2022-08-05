San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 5, 2022: Monsoon flow builds again Sunday

The chance for storms diminishes today and tomorrow with more sunshine across the county. A bigger surge of monsoon moisture brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms again Sunday into next week. Peak activity will target the mountains but anything from sprinkles to a few stray storms will be possible anywhere in the county.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, flash flooding, small hail, lightning, and gusty winds, especially in the mountains.

Temperatures will trend near average across the county but the higher humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable. Overnight temperatures will remain warm staying mostly in the 70s, even into the early morning hours from the coast to the mountains with 90s in the deserts.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning clearing by mid to late morning with monsoon clouds in the mix during the day. The clouds will make the sunsets quite colorful; sunset is around 7:45pm.

As we track the monsoon stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move each day.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 80-94°

Deserts: 105-108°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry