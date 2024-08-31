San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 30, 2024: Warm weekend, HOT next week

It was another comfortable summer day across the county, with temperatures trending near to 5 degrees below average.

The marine layer will spread along the coast and into some inland areas by tomorrow morning with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. Most areas will be sunny by mid-morning but some coastal areas may see some clouds into the afternoon.

Monsoon moisture surges into the mountains and deserts tomorrow making things muggier and bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains.

Things will warm a few degrees by Labor Day. Despite the warm-up, temperatures will still trend near normal. Expect 70s to a few low-80s at the coast, upper 80s and a few low-90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

Tuesday temperatures ramp up with greater warming for much of next week as high pressure expands over the west. Temperatures spike for the second half of the week when we'll see low to upper 80s at the coast, mid-90s to low 100s in the valleys, 90s in the mountains and near 110 to 115 in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-80°

Inland: 84-93°

Mountains: 85-96°

Deserts: 107-111°

