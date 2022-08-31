San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 30, 2022: Long-duration Heat Wave

A long-duration heat wave started today that will stick around through Labor Day weekend bringing dangerous temperatures across the county as a strong high pressure ridge expands over the desert southwest. This heatwave lasts through Labor Day weekend with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees above average; Sunday and Monday will be the hottest days of the stretch.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire county until 8pm Monday, but may be extended into Tuesday as the heat lingers. These will be some of the hottest temperatures we've seen this year and with warm overnight temperatures those without air conditioning will have difficulty keeping cool.

Temperatures this week:

Immediate coast: mostly low to mid-80s while 5 to 10 miles inland we'll see 90s. 90s expected all the way to some beaches when the heat peaks Sunday and Monday.

Inland to the mountains: 90 to 105 degrees

Deserts: 108 to 115 degrees

Sunday may be the only day we set record high temperatures because the daily records are so high this time of the year and will be difficult to reach; for example the record for San Diego for Sunday is 107, while I'm forecasting 88 degrees. I'm forecasting Escondido at 103 and Ramona at 104 on Sunday to break their record high for the day.

On top of the heat, it's still muggy and it's going to get more humid starting Thursday as monsoon moisture builds again. There is an outside chance for a few stray thunderstorms Saturday through Tuesday in the mountains and dry lightning will be a concern.

Fire danger is also elevated due to the extreme temperatures and precautions should be taken to avoid any sparks that may start a fire. That includes checking for anything dragging from your vehicle and using extra caution with any activities you'll be taking part in this Labor Day weekend including dousing any campfires.

Tips to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of water, wear light-weight, loose-fitted clothing, avoid outdoor activity during the heat of the day, stay inside in air conditioning as often as possible, avoid caffeine and alcohol, never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles, provide pets with extra water and bring them inside if possible or at least provide adequate shade.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 78-87°

Inland: 90-100°

Mountains: 90-104°

Deserts: 111-116°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry