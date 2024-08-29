San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 28, 2024: Cooler than average!

Today's temperatures were a touch cooler, with highs trending near to 6 degrees below average. Minor day-to-day changes are expected through Friday, followed by gradual warming into next week.

The marine layer will spread farther inland tomorrow and will take longer to clear near the coast. Expect less extensive and patchy marine layer clouds starting Friday as the winds shift and weak monsoon flow returns.

Late Thursday into Friday, monsoon moisture will try to make its way into the county. While we'll likely see clouds building over the mountains and a slight bump in humidity, showers or thunderstorms are unlikely.

Things will warm 3 to 6 degrees by Labor Day. Despite the warm-up, temperatures will still trend near normal. Expect 70s to a few low-80s at the coast, upper 80s and a few low-90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

Tuesday temperatures ramp up with greater warming for much of next week when we'll see mostly 80s at the coast, mid-90s to even 100s in the valleys, 90s in the mountains and near 110 in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 81-91°

Deserts: 105-107°

