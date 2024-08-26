San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 26, 2024: Warmer Tuesday for parts of the county

Tuesday will be a touch warmer away from the coast due to a weak high-pressure system, but the coast will be slightly cooler due to a more organized marine layer in the morning. Despite the warmer temperatures, highs will be trending near to 5 degrees above average.

A storm moving through southern Canada will bring us slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday. This passing trough will also bring gusty winds to the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph.

Weak high pressure may bring a surge of monsoon moisture Thursday and Friday, though at this point, it does not look likely to see any showers or thunderstorms in the mountains. It may be a bit more humid, but it won't be too bad compared to past moisture surges we've felt this summer.

Labor Day weekend will bring seasonal weather with temperatures trending near normal, in the 70s at the coast, 80s and a few low-90s inland, 80s in the mountains and near 110 in the deserts. Coastal areas will wake up with marine layer clouds, which will quickly clear to sunshine.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-83°

Inland: 88-94°

Mountains: 83-96°

Deserts: 105-109°

