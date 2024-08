SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It feels like fall across the county, with daily highs several degrees below average. This weekend the mountains and deserts will experience gusty winds.

A warm-up is on the way; by Monday, temperatures will jump several degrees.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 77-87°

Deserts: 99-104°