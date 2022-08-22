San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 22, 2022: Brief break in monsoon storms

Monsoon influence weakens through tomorrow so storms aren't likely and humidity won't be quite as high. Marine layer clouds will gradually clear to sunny skies though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches into the early afternoon. Expect faster clearing of the marine layer each day this week.

Monsoon flow builds midweek pumping in higher humidity and an increasing chance for monsoon storms. Wednesday will be the most active day, dropping slightly on Thursday and potentially lingering into Friday. The mountains will be most impacted followed by the deserts with a slight chance for any storms to drift into the valleys.

Heavy downpours, flash flooding, small hail and lightning will be the main threats.

Temperatures will be warming slightly this week, though still trending pretty close to average. Big changes are expected this weekend as temperatures drop below average and humidity will drop to more comfortable levels as drier air filters in from the northwest pushing the monsoon farther to the east.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 83-96°

Deserts: 105-110°

