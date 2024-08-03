San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 2, 2024: Dangerous heat and high humidity

We didn't have as much monsoon moisture today, so showers and thunderstorms didn't form over the mountains. While it will still feel tropical, it will be slightly drier than it was on Thursday through Sunday. That means showers and thunderstorms are not likely to form over the mountains.

In addition to the high humidity, temperatures will trend 5 to 12 degrees above average through Tuesday. Coastal communities will see highs between 75 to 89 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountains from 10 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Tuesday, with high temperatures between 90 and 105 degrees.

During the same time frame, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts, with high temperatures between 112 and 117 degrees and morning lows between 85 and 93 degrees.

The nights in the deserts will remain warm, spending most of the night in the 100s and 90s, only dipping into the mid-80s to low 90s by sunrise. Meanwhile, the coast, inland, and mountain areas will spend most of the night in the 70s, only dipping into the upper 60s by the morning, and some areas will even stay in the 70s.

On Monday, a surge of monsoon moisture moves in, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts. Peak storm activity is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. While peak storm activity will be focused over the mountains and deserts, a stray shower or thunderstorm may move west into the valleys.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, flash flooding and lightning.

The high humidity and above-normal temperatures are expected to last through Wednesday with less hot and humid conditions by the weekend. The more comfortable weather is expected to last through the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 75-89°

Inland: 92-102°

Mountains: 88-103°

Deserts: 112-117°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.