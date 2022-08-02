San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 2, 2022: Not quite as humid

The monsoon influence weakens through midweek which means it won't feel quite as humid as the last few days. Clouds will build over the mountains this afternoon but it's not likely for them to produce any showers or thunderstorms.

Tropical Storm Frank will not only bring some tropical clouds into the mix this week it will also bring elevated surf to the beaches. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 5pm Wednesday for waves of 3 to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Temperatures are trending near average across the county but the higher humidity is making it feel more uncomfortable. Overnight temperatures have also been trending warmer which is making it hard to sleep and makes the whole day feel warm.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning clearing by mid to late morning.

Monsoon flow builds starting Thursday and strengthens into the weekend sticking around well into next week. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to target the mountains but activity will be possible anywhere in the county. Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, flash flooding, small hail, lightning, and gusty winds, especially in the mountains.

As we track the monsoon stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move each day.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84°

Inland: 87-93°

Mountains: 78-96°

Deserts: 104-108°

