San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 19, 2024: Hotter Tuesday, but relief in sight!

It was a hot day with several 80s along the coast and mostly low to mid-90s inland. Tomorrow is going to be even hotter by 2 to 4 degrees with temperatures trending 4 to 10 degrees above average.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week as high pressure expands west. A surge of monsoon moisture moves in on Wednesday increasing mugginess and bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures plummet by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure dives south. Expect temperatures to drop by 5 to 15 degrees by the end of the week, with Thursday through Saturday the coolest days of the stretch. Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees below average!

In addition to the cooler weather, it will be drier and, dare I say, almost feel like early fall! This more comfortable weather will stick around through the weekend, with temperatures starting to trend upward on Sunday and continuing to warm with building humidity next week.

The marine layer will be lackluster tomorrow and spread farther inland for the end of the week, clearing to sunshine by mid-to late morning.

A rare super blue moon peaks tonight with the best viewing as the moon rises or as the moon sets. If you miss it tonight, don't worry; the moon will be shining bright the next few nights, and viewing will be ideal across the county.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 90-100°

Mountains: 87-102°

Deserts: 109-113°

