San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 19, 2022: Humid with monsoon storms

An influx of monsoon moisture will lead to a bump in humidity making it feel more tropical into the weekend with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains and deserts.

While thunderstorms over the next couple of days will be isolated peak activity looks to be focused in the southeastern pocket of the county, including Mount Laguna, Campo, and Ocotillo Wells.

Heavy downpours, flash flooding, small hail and lightning will be the main threats. Depending on how far west monsoon clouds extend the valleys could see anything from sprinkles to a pop-up storm. Activity will peak today and tomorrow in the afternoons before diminishing Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler by this weekend compared to the heat of this week, but it will be more humid.

Drier air moves in early next week before another surge of monsoon flow returns starting Wednesday.

This is a long stretch of a persistent monsoon pattern making it feel uncomfortable with warm overnight temperatures and hot and humid days. Long-range forecast models keep this pattern into September; the monsoon season runs through the end of September.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-80°

Inland: 82-92°

Mountains: 83-99°

Deserts: 103-109°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry